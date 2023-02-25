Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Arizona
Current Records: Arizona State 19-9; Arizona 24-4
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils are 3-12 against the #7 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. ASU and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Sun Devils proved too difficult a challenge. ASU beat Utah 67-59. Among those leading the charge for ASU was forward Warren Washington, who had 18 points along with four blocks.
Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Arizona proved too difficult a challenge. The Wildcats came out on top against the Buffaloes by a score of 78-68. Four players on Arizona scored in the double digits: center Oumar Ballo (18), guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (15), forward Azuolas Tubelis (13), and guard Pelle Larsson (11).
The wins brought the Sun Devils up to 19-9 and Arizona to 24-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them eighth in college basketball. But Arizona ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.10% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Arizona State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Arizona 69 vs. Arizona State 60
- Feb 07, 2022 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 79
- Jan 29, 2022 - Arizona 67 vs. Arizona State 56
- Jan 25, 2021 - Arizona 80 vs. Arizona State 67
- Jan 21, 2021 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 82
- Jan 25, 2020 - Arizona State 66 vs. Arizona 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Arizona 75 vs. Arizona State 47
- Mar 09, 2019 - Arizona State 72 vs. Arizona 64
- Jan 31, 2019 - Arizona State 95 vs. Arizona 88
- Feb 15, 2018 - Arizona 77 vs. Arizona State 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 78
- Mar 04, 2017 - Arizona 73 vs. Arizona State 60
- Jan 12, 2017 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 03, 2016 - Arizona 94 vs. Arizona State 82