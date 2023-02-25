Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Arizona

Current Records: Arizona State 19-9; Arizona 24-4

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 3-12 against the #7 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. ASU and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Sun Devils proved too difficult a challenge. ASU beat Utah 67-59. Among those leading the charge for ASU was forward Warren Washington, who had 18 points along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Buffaloes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Arizona proved too difficult a challenge. The Wildcats came out on top against the Buffaloes by a score of 78-68. Four players on Arizona scored in the double digits: center Oumar Ballo (18), guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (15), forward Azuolas Tubelis (13), and guard Pelle Larsson (11).

The wins brought the Sun Devils up to 19-9 and Arizona to 24-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them eighth in college basketball. But Arizona ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.10% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Arizona State.