Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ No. 14 Arizona

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-1; Arizona 3-0

What to Know

The #14 Arizona Wildcats will square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 11:30 p.m. ET Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. Cincinnati will need to watch out since the Wildcats have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

Arizona made easy work of the Utah Tech Trailblazers this past Thursday and carried off a 104-77 victory. Arizona got double-digit scores from five players: guard Kerr Kriisa (24), forward Azuolas Tubelis (20), guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (18), center Oumar Ballo (16), and guard Pelle Larsson (14).

Meanwhile, the game between Cincinnati and the Northern Kentucky Norse last week was not a total blowout, but with Cincinnati falling 64-51 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Landers Nolley II had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Arizona against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Arizona's win lifted them to 3-0 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 3-1. This past Thursday Arizona relied heavily on Kerr Kriisa, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and five assists. It will be up to Cincinnati's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.