Who's Playing
Colorado @ Arizona
Current Records: Colorado 15-12; Arizona 23-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the #8 Arizona Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Colorado winning the first 79-63 at home and the Wildcats taking the second 82-72.
The Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Arizona proved too difficult a challenge. Arizona took their contest against Utah by a conclusive 88-62 score. Arizona relied on the efforts of guard Kerr Kriisa, who had 17 points and six assists, and guard Courtney Ramey, who had 13 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. Kriisa hadn't helped his team much against the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, the Buffaloes bagged a 67-59 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday. Colorado's forward Tristan da Silva filled up the stat sheet, picking up 23 points.
The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Colorado have struggled against the spread on the road.
Arizona was able to grind out a solid win over Colorado when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 82-72. Arizona's win shoved the Buffaloes out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $74.20
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 13-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Arizona have won ten out of their last 15 games against Colorado.
