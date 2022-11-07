Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ No. 17 Arizona

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels and the #17 Arizona Wildcats will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET November 7th at McKale Memorial Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Colonels ended up 21-12 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the SMU Mustangs 68-58. Arizona was 33-4 last season and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Houston Cougars 72-60.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Nicholls State was 21st best (top 6%) in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 78.5 on average. But Arizona was even better: they ranked third in college basketball in points per game, closing the season with 84 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Arizona a route to victory.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Nicholls State will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.03

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 24-point favorite against the Colonels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.