Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ No. 17 Arizona

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels and the #17 Arizona Wildcats are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at McKale Memorial Center. Nicholls State ended up 21-12 last year and got to the first round of the NIT before being knocked out by the SMU Mustangs 68-58. The Wildcats were 33-4 last season and made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen before being knocked out by the Houston Cougars 72-60.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nicholls State was 21st best (top 6%) in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 78.5 on average. But Arizona was even better: they ranked third in college basketball in points per game, closing the year with 84 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Arizona a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.