Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi @ No. 9 Arizona

Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 5-4; Arizona 8-1

What to Know

The #9 Arizona Wildcats will square off against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the Indiana Hoosiers this past Saturday, taking their contest 89-75. Arizona relied on the efforts of forward Azuolas Tubelis, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks, and center Oumar Ballo, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown Texas A&M-Corpus Christi laid on the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs.

Arizona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 23-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Arizona up to 8-1 and the Islanders to 5-4. The Wildcats are 6-1 after wins this season, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 23-point favorite against the Islanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.