Who's Playing

UCLA @ Arizona

Current Records: UCLA 17-2; Arizona 16-3

What to Know

The #5 UCLA Bruins lost both of their matches to the #11 Arizona Wildcats last season on scores of 66-76 and 76-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UCLA and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Bruins had enough points to win and then some against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, taking their game 74-62. UCLA relied on the efforts of guard David Singleton, who had 21 points, and guard Tyger Campbell, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona didn't have too much trouble with the USC Trojans at home on Thursday as they won 81-66. Five players on Arizona scored in the double digits: guard Courtney Ramey (16), forward Azuolas Tubelis (15), guard Pelle Larsson (15), center Oumar Ballo (12), and guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (11).

The wins brought UCLA up to 17-2 and the Wildcats to 16-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bruins enter the contest with only 59.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. But Arizona ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCLA have won nine out of their last 15 games against Arizona.