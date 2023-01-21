Who's Playing
UCLA @ Arizona
Current Records: UCLA 17-2; Arizona 16-3
What to Know
The #5 UCLA Bruins lost both of their matches to the #11 Arizona Wildcats last season on scores of 66-76 and 76-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UCLA and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Bruins had enough points to win and then some against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday, taking their game 74-62. UCLA relied on the efforts of guard David Singleton, who had 21 points, and guard Tyger Campbell, who had 22 points.
Meanwhile, Arizona didn't have too much trouble with the USC Trojans at home on Thursday as they won 81-66. Five players on Arizona scored in the double digits: guard Courtney Ramey (16), forward Azuolas Tubelis (15), guard Pelle Larsson (15), center Oumar Ballo (12), and guard Cedric Henderson Jr. (11).
The wins brought UCLA up to 17-2 and the Wildcats to 16-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bruins enter the contest with only 59.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. But Arizona ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UCLA have won nine out of their last 15 games against Arizona.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Arizona 84 vs. UCLA 76
- Feb 03, 2022 - Arizona 76 vs. UCLA 66
- Jan 25, 2022 - UCLA 75 vs. Arizona 59
- Feb 18, 2021 - UCLA 74 vs. Arizona 60
- Jan 09, 2021 - UCLA 81 vs. Arizona 76
- Feb 29, 2020 - UCLA 69 vs. Arizona 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - UCLA 65 vs. Arizona 52
- Jan 26, 2019 - UCLA 90 vs. Arizona 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Arizona 78 vs. UCLA 67
- Feb 08, 2018 - UCLA 82 vs. Arizona 74
- Mar 10, 2017 - Arizona 86 vs. UCLA 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - UCLA 77 vs. Arizona 72
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arizona 96 vs. UCLA 85
- Feb 12, 2016 - Arizona 81 vs. UCLA 75
- Jan 07, 2016 - UCLA 87 vs. Arizona 84