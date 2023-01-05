Who's Playing

Washington @ Arizona

Current Records: Washington 9-6; Arizona 13-1

What to Know

The Washington Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. Washington and the #5 Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. The Huskies have some work to do to even out the 3-10 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

2023 "welcomed" Washington with a 74-49 beatdown courtesy of the UCLA Bruins on Sunday. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of guard Koren Johnson, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Arizona was able to grind out a solid victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, winning 69-60. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds.

The Huskies are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Arizona's win lifted them to 13-1 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if the Wildcats can repeat their recent success or if Washington bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.75

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 18-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona have won ten out of their last 13 games against Washington.