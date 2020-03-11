Watch Arizona vs. Washington: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Washington @ Arizona

Regular Season Records: Washington 15-16; Arizona 20-11

Last Season Records: Arizona 17-15; Washington 26-8

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Arizona Wildcats are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in the first game of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while Arizona will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Wildcats are out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Washington snuck past Arizona with a 69-63 win. Forward Jaden McDaniels and forward Isaiah Stewart were among the main playmakers for Washington as the former had 20 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks and the latter had 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Despite the Huskies winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Arizona as a 5.5-point favorite. Washington is currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Washington have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.10%, which places them sixth in college basketball. Arizona is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 16th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

Arizona have won five out of their last eight games against Washington.