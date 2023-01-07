Who's Playing
Washington State @ Arizona
Current Records: Washington State 6-10; Arizona 14-1
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #5 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019. The Cougars and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.
Washington State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 77-71 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. One thing holding Washington State back was the mediocre play of guard TJ Bamba, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just nine points.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-67 win over the Washington Huskies on Thursday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Washington made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds in addition to four blocks.
Washington State is now 6-10 while Arizona sits at 14-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington State has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Wildcats' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 51.10% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona have won ten out of their last 11 games against Washington State.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Arizona 72 vs. Washington State 60
- Feb 25, 2021 - Arizona 69 vs. Washington State 53
- Jan 02, 2021 - Arizona 86 vs. Washington State 82
- Mar 05, 2020 - Arizona 83 vs. Washington State 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - Arizona 66 vs. Washington State 49
- Feb 09, 2019 - Washington State 69 vs. Arizona 55
- Jan 31, 2018 - Arizona 100 vs. Washington State 72
- Feb 16, 2017 - Arizona 78 vs. Washington State 59
- Jan 26, 2017 - Arizona 79 vs. Washington State 62
- Feb 03, 2016 - Arizona 79 vs. Washington State 64
- Jan 16, 2016 - Arizona 90 vs. Washington State 66