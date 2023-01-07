Who's Playing

Washington State @ Arizona

Current Records: Washington State 6-10; Arizona 14-1

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #5 Arizona Wildcats and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 9 of 2019. The Cougars and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to right the ship.

Washington State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 77-71 to the Arizona State Sun Devils. One thing holding Washington State back was the mediocre play of guard TJ Bamba, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes but put up just nine points.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-67 win over the Washington Huskies on Thursday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Washington made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds in addition to four blocks.

Washington State is now 6-10 while Arizona sits at 14-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington State has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Wildcats' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 51.10% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won ten out of their last 11 games against Washington State.