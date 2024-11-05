Halftime Report

A win for Arizona would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Canisius 52-30.

If Arizona keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Canisius will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Canisius 0-0, Arizona 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Arizona Wildcats. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at McKale Memorial Center.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Arizona smashed the glass last season, having averaged 42.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they averaged 36.8.

Looking back to last season, Arizona had a stellar season and finished 24-7. On the other hand, Canisius will seek to improve after finishing 13-17.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Arizona, as the team is favored by a full 32.5 points. They finished last season with a stellar 21-10 record against the spread, so they might be worth a quick bet.

Arizona ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 22-6 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $980.68. Sadly, Canisius will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 4-14 as such last year.

Odds

Arizona is a big 32.5-point favorite against Canisius, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 28-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

