Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Colorado 11-2, Arizona 10-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After five games on the road, Arizona is heading back home. The Arizona Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 628 points over their last seven contests.

The point spread may have favored Arizona last Sunday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 100-82 to the Cardinal. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 162.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Arizona's defeat came about despite a quality game from Caleb Love, who scored 23 points.

Meanwhile, Colorado came tearing into Sunday's matchup with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 21 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 74-67 win over the Cougars.

KJ Simpson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 34 points. Those 34 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was J'Vonne Hadley, who scored 12 points.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 10-3. As for the Buffaloes, they pushed their record up to 11-2 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Arizona just can't miss this season, having made 49.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Colorado (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage per game) struggles in that department as they've made 52% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Arizona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Arizona is a big 11.5-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 11-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

Series History

Arizona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Colorado.