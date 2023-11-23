Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Michigan State 3-2, Arizona 5-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California

TV: FOX

What to Know

Michigan State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will take on the Arizona Wildcats at 4:00 p.m. ET at Acrisure Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Michigan State was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Braves at home to the tune of 81-49. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as Michigan State did.

Michigan State can attribute much of their success to Tre Holloman, who scored 17 points along with 5 assists. Coen Carr was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They steamrolled past the Mavericks 101-56 at home.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona to victory, but perhaps none more so than Pelle Larsson, who scored 13 points along with 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Oumar Ballo, who scored 15 points.

The Spartans now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Wildcats, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-0.

Michigan State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been even better at 49.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Arizona is a 5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.

Nov 11, 2016 - Arizona 65 vs. Michigan State 63

Injury Report for Arizona

Henri Veesaar: Out (Elbow)

Dylan Anderson: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Michigan State