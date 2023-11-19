Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: UT Arlington 2-1, Arizona 4-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats will be playing in front of their home fans against the UT Arlington Mavericks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.

Arizona has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 32 pointsthree times now. They steamrolled past the Bruins 100-68 at home. With Arizona ahead 56-35 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Arizona's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Motiejus Krivas, who scored 20 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Love, who scored 20 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Mavericks had to settle for a 82-80 loss against the Lobos on Thursday.

UT Arlington's defeat came about despite a quality game from Shemar Wilson, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds. Less helpful for UT Arlington was DaJuan Gordon's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Wildcats have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 4-0 record. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 44.33 points. As for the Mavericks, their loss dropped their record down to 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 50 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 49.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.