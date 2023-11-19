Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: UT Arlington 2-1, Arizona 4-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $10.10

What to Know

Arizona will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the UT Arlington Mavericks at 6:00 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona will be coming into the match with an undefeated record on the line.

Arizona has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 32 pointsthree times now. They put a hurting on the Bruins at home to the tune of 100-68. With Arizona ahead 56-35 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Arizona got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Motiejus Krivas out in front who scored 20 points along with 9 rebounds. Caleb Love was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Mavericks had to settle for a 82-80 defeat against the Lobos on Thursday.

Despite the defeat, UT Arlington got a solid performance out of Shemar Wilson, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds. Less helpful for UT Arlington was DaJuan Gordon's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 4-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 44.33 points. As for the Mavericks, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-1.

While only Arizona took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As mentioned, Arizona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 27.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Arizona and UT Arlington are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 99.2 points per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

