Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Wisconsin 7-2, Arizona 7-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will head out on the road to face off against the Arizona Wildcats at 3:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Wisconsin comes in on six and Arizona on seven.

Last Tuesday, the Badgers were able to grind out a solid win over the Spartans, taking the game 70-57.

Wisconsin relied on the efforts of Steven Crowl, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and AJ Storr, who scored 22 points along with 5 rebounds. Crowl continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of John Blackwell, who scored 10 points.

Arizona has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 27 points or more this season. They blew past the Raiders, posting a 82-55 win at home. Arizona was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Arizona's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Caleb Love led the charge by scoring 14 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Pelle Larsson was another key contributor, scoring 10 points along with 6 assists.

The Badgers' win bumped their record up to 7-2. As for the Wildcats, they pushed their record up to 7-0 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Wisconsin is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wisconsin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been even better at 47.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Arizona is a big 9.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

