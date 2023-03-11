Frustrations from Arkansas' 67-61 loss on Friday to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals spilled over into the postgame for the Razorbacks as a member of on Eric Musselman's staff appeared to be involved in an incident with a photographer while walking off the court in Nashville. The staff member, trailing Musselman in the jaunt back to the locker room, appeared to notice a reporter filming a video of Musselman as the team walked off the court and then lunged to grab the phone and appeared to throw it to the ground.

The photographer who filmed the incident, Jack Weaver, the photo editor of the Kentucky Kernel, posted video of the bizarre interaction on Twitter in which it appears the unidentified staff member lunges at Weaver and knocks the phone to the ground before the video cuts off.

The Kentucky Kernel, the student newspaper at the University of Kentucky, said late Friday it was "appalled" by the actions in a tweet.

"Jack Weaver always embodies professionalism on the job and no journalist, especially a student journalist, should be subjected to violence for simply doing their job," the Kernal's tweet said.

Arkansas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arkansas was the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament after an 8-10 record in league play and drew No. 2 seed Texas A&M in the quarterfinals after ousting Auburn in the first round on Thursday. The Razorbacks led by as many as 13 points in the second half before A&M rallied, outscoring the Aggies 42-23 over the final 20 minutes.

"We played a poor second half," Musselman said in his postgame press conference. "But I give A&M total credit for how hard they played and for changing the complexion of the game the last 20 minutes of play."

Arkansas entered the day a projected No. 8 seed in CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm's latest bracket, drawing a first-round matchup with No. 9 seed Boise State. The Razorbacks will enter the NCAA Tournament having lost four of their last five games.