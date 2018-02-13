WATCH: Arkansas' Daniel Gafford shows off drum skills to match his windmill dunks
Daniel Gafford has gone from windmill jams to keeping the beat of practice all within a matter of days
The Arkansas Razorbacks look primed to make some noise in the postseason, thanks to major contributions this season both from veterans and youth.
Although seniors Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford have buoyed the Hogs this season, freshman Daniel Gafford has given them an injection of youth and talent -- the best example of which came earlier this week in an unbelievable show of athleticism in a transition windmill slam.
Gafford showed on Monday night that he's more than just a one-trick pony. During what appeared to be a practice for Arkansas as it prepares for Tuesday's road game vs. Ole Miss, the freshman went rogue on a random set of drums ... and actually held his own quite well. Not only can he jam on the court, but off it, too.
The Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC), a projected 11-seed in the latest edition of Jerry Palm's Bracketology, face Ole Miss on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. ET in Oxford, Mississippi. The Rebels are riding a five-game losing streak and, as reported by CBS Sports' Gary Parrish on Monday, are expected to part ways with their coach after the season.
