Alcorn State Braves @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Alcorn State 5-17, Arkansas Pine Bluff 10-12

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3:35 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3:35 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After four games on the road, Arkansas Pine Bluff is heading back home. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:35 p.m. ET on Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Arkansas Pine Bluff and the Panthers couldn't quite live up to the 160.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Golden Lions were just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 75-74 to the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Alcorn State on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-67 to the Tigers. Alcorn State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Alcorn State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Golden Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 10-12. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Arkansas Pine Bluff have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 4.9 threes per game. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, the Braves will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against the Braves in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 63-58. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.