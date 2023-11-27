Who's Playing

Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Arkansas Baptist 0-0, Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions will host the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 27th at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas Baptist were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 35.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas Pine Bluff struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, Arkansas Baptist finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Arkansas Pine Bluff finished with a dismal 10-21 record.

Arkansas Baptist ended up a good deal behind Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, losing 59-41. Can Arkansas Baptist avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won both of the games they've played against Arkansas Baptist in the last 2 years.