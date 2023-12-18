Who's Playing

Ecclesia Royals @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Ecclesia 0-2, Arkansas Pine Bluff 4-8

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Ecclesia is 0-3 against Arkansas Pine Bluff since November of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. The Ecclesia Royals will head out on the road to face off against the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 8:00 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Ecclesia found out the hard way on Sunday. There's no need to mince words: the Royals lost to the Skyhawks, and the Royals lost bad. The score wound up at 110-52. Ecclesia was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-19.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Arkansas Pine Bluff and South Florida on Tuesday hardly resembled the 70-41 effort from their previous meeting. The Golden Lions took a 104-86 bruising from the Bulls. Arkansas Pine Bluff just can't catch a break and has now endured four losses in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Rashad Williams, who scored 21 points along with nine assists. Those nine assists set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Joe French, who scored 17 points.

The Royals' loss dropped their record down to 0-2. As for the Golden Lions, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-8.

Ecclesia took a serious blow against Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 104-50. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Ecclesia was down 55-20.

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won all of the games they've played against Ecclesia in the last 7 years.