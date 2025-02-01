Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-19, Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Miss Valley State is 2-8 against Arkansas Pine Bluff since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Delta Devils might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Monday.

Miss Valley State is headed into Saturday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their 12th straight game on Monday. They wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 63-42 walloping at the hands of Southern U. The Delta Devils were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They took an 81-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of Grambling State.

Miss Valley State's defeat dropped their record down to 2-19. As for Arkansas Pine Bluff, their loss dropped their record down to 3-17.

Miss Valley State came up short against Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 78-69. Can Miss Valley State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.