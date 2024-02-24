Who's Playing
Prairie View Panthers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions
Current Records: Prairie View 10-16, Arkansas Pine Bluff 11-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
Arkansas Pine Bluff is 1-9 against the Panthers since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Monday, the Golden Lions couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 75-67. Arkansas Pine Bluff has struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as their match on Monday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Prairie View last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 83-74 to the Tigers. Prairie View has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Golden Lions have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-15 record this season. As for the Panthers, their loss dropped their record down to 10-16.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've only made 31.3% of their threes this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.
Arkansas Pine Bluff and the Panthers were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup on February 5th, but the Golden Lions came up empty-handed after a 75-74 loss. Will Arkansas Pine Bluff have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Arkansas Pine Bluff is a slight 2-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Lions as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 155.5 points.
Series History
Prairie View has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
- Feb 05, 2024 - Prairie View 75 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 74
- Feb 18, 2023 - Prairie View 82 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 71
- Jan 09, 2023 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 63 vs. Prairie View 55
- Feb 19, 2022 - Prairie View 92 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 84
- Jan 10, 2022 - Prairie View 75 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 58
- Feb 23, 2021 - Prairie View 72 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 56
- Jan 25, 2021 - Prairie View 73 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 22, 2020 - Prairie View 69 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 61
- Jan 25, 2020 - Prairie View 67 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 54
- Feb 25, 2019 - Prairie View 48 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 44