Who's Playing
Alabama A&M @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Current Records: Alabama A&M 10-15; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-15
What to Know
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 11 of 2019. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was close but no cigar for Arkansas-Pine Bluff as they fell 74-71 to the Alabama State Hornets this past Saturday.
Speaking of close games: Alabama A&M sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-68 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils this past Saturday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
The Golden Lions and Alabama A&M now sit at an identical 10-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alabama A&M ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.6 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Series History
Alabama A&M have won nine out of their last 15 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Alabama A&M 66 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59
- Feb 14, 2022 - Alabama A&M 74 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69
- Jan 03, 2022 - Alabama A&M 70 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 50
- Feb 08, 2021 - Alabama A&M 56 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55
- Feb 08, 2020 - Alabama A&M 58 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54
- Jan 11, 2020 - Alabama A&M 59 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49
- Feb 11, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69 vs. Alabama A&M 60
- Jan 14, 2019 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 50 vs. Alabama A&M 49
- Feb 03, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80 vs. Alabama A&M 62
- Jan 06, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 69 vs. Alabama A&M 62
- Feb 06, 2017 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65 vs. Alabama A&M 49
- Jan 09, 2017 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 81 vs. Alabama A&M 65
- Mar 08, 2016 - Alabama A&M 61 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 53
- Feb 06, 2016 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66
- Jan 09, 2016 - Alabama A&M 85 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70