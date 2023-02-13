Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Alabama A&M 10-15; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-15

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 11 of 2019. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a victory while Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for Arkansas-Pine Bluff as they fell 74-71 to the Alabama State Hornets this past Saturday.

Speaking of close games: Alabama A&M sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-68 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils this past Saturday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Golden Lions and Alabama A&M now sit at an identical 10-15. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alabama A&M ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 16.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Alabama A&M have won nine out of their last 15 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.