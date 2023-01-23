Who's Playing

Grambling @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Grambling 11-7; Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9-11

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions haven't won a game against the Grambling Tigers since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The Golden Lions are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Southern Jaguars typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Arkansas-Pine Bluff proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas-Pine Bluff came out on top against Southern by a score of 62-55.

Meanwhile, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 65-61.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The Golden Lions are now 9-11 while Grambling sits at 11-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has only been able to knock down 38.70% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Grambling's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.40%, which places them eighth in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Grambling have won nine out of their last 13 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.