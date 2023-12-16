Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Lipscomb 7-5, Arkansas 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.78

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a holiday battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Simmons Bank Arena. Lipscomb will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, the Bisons earned a 78-71 win over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks came up short against the Sooners on Saturday and fell 79-70. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Arkansas has scored all season.

Makhi Mitchell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored nine points along with six rebounds and three blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Graham, who scored eight points along with five rebounds.

The Bisons' win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.2 points per game. As for the Razorbacks, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Lipscomb just can't miss this season, having made 47.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Lipscomb was dealt a punishing 86-50 defeat at the hands of Arkansas in their previous matchup back in December of 2020. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Lipscomb was down 46-24.

Odds

Arkansas is a big 12-point favorite against Lipscomb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Razorbacks, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.