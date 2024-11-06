Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Lipscomb 1-0, Arkansas 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks will start their season against the Lipscomb Bisons. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena.

While Bisons fans will have to keep waiting for their team to come home, they shouldn't be too worried about the road trip considering the result of Monday's season opener. They came out on top against Duquesne by a score of 77-72 on Monday.

Lipscomb's win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Arkansas, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (15-16), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Arkansas came out on top in a nail-biter against Lipscomb in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, sneaking past 69-66. Will Arkansas repeat their success, or does Lipscomb have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas has won both of the games they've played against Lipscomb in the last 4 years.