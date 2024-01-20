Who's Playing

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: South Carolina 14-3, Arkansas 10-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Arkansas Razorbacks and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Tuesday, the Razorbacks skirted by the Aggies 78-77 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Tramon Mark with but a second left in the second quarter. The win was just what Arkansas needed coming off of a 90-68 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Mark, who scored 35 points along with five rebounds and three blocks. Those 35 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored South Carolina on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs. It was the first time this season that South Carolina let down their fans at home.

Despite their defeat, South Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Meechie Johnson Jr., who scored 19 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Razorbacks' win bumped their record up to 10-7. As for the Gamecocks, their loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 14-3.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arkansas skirted past South Carolina 65-63 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Arkansas repeat their success, or does South Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas has won 6 out of their last 9 games against South Carolina.