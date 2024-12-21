Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-5, Arkansas State 9-3

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Arkansas State is preparing for their first Sun Belt matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off at 3:00 p.m. ET at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Sunday, Arkansas State needed a bit of extra time to put away UAB. They came out on top against the Blazers by a score of 98-89. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Red Wolves were down by 27 with 17:39 left in the second half.

Arkansas State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kobe Julien out in front who went 9 for 14 en route to 25 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Taryn Todd, who scored 31 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists.

Arkansas State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina beat North Carolina A&T 73-68 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Noah Amenhauser, who went 8 for 11 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks, and Rasheed Jones, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Naz Brown, who scored 11 points.

Arkansas State's victory bumped their record up to 9-3. As for Coastal Carolina, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-5 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Arkansas State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Arkansas State beat Coastal Carolina 71-60 in their previous meeting back in February. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Arkansas State and Coastal Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.