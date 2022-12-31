Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 5-9; Arkansas State 9-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Louisiana-Monroe winning the first 60-59 and Arkansas State taking the second 81-77.

The Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Red Wolves proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas State capped 2022 off with a 60-57 win over Old Dominion.

Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, Louisiana-Monroe has finally found some success away from home. On Thursday they capped 2022 off with a 57-53 victory over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.

Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Warhawks when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 81-77. The Red Wolves' victory shoved Louisiana-Monroe out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas State have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Louisiana-Monroe.