Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Arkansas State
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 5-9; Arkansas State 9-5
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Louisiana-Monroe winning the first 60-59 and Arkansas State taking the second 81-77.
The Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Red Wolves proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas State capped 2022 off with a 60-57 win over Old Dominion.
Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, Louisiana-Monroe has finally found some success away from home. On Thursday they capped 2022 off with a 57-53 victory over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.
Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Warhawks when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 81-77. The Red Wolves' victory shoved Louisiana-Monroe out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arkansas State have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Arkansas State 81 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 77
- Feb 03, 2022 - Louisiana-Monroe 60 vs. Arkansas State 59
- Jan 08, 2022 - Arkansas State 90 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 83
- Jan 16, 2021 - Arkansas State 93 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Jan 15, 2021 - Arkansas State 74 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Jan 02, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 62 vs. Arkansas State 55
- Jan 01, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 84 vs. Arkansas State 72
- Feb 19, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. Arkansas State 52
- Dec 21, 2019 - Arkansas State 62 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 59
- Mar 07, 2019 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 85 vs. Arkansas State 75
- Mar 07, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 76 vs. Arkansas State 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Arkansas State 83 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 79
- Dec 29, 2017 - Arkansas State 75 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 64
- Mar 08, 2017 - Louisiana-Monroe 73 vs. Arkansas State 70
- Jan 28, 2017 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 63
- Jan 02, 2017 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 45
- Feb 13, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 78 vs. Arkansas State 73
- Jan 07, 2016 - Arkansas State 68 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65