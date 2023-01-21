Who's Playing

Marshall @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Marshall 16-4; Arkansas State 9-11

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at First National Bank Arena. Marshall should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Red Wolves will be looking to get back in the win column.

Arkansas State came up short against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Thursday, falling 80-71.

Meanwhile, Marshall beat the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 81-73 on Thursday.

Arkansas State is now 9-11 while Marshall sits at 16-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Red Wolves are stumbling into the contest with the 24th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.7 on average. The Thundering Herd's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.