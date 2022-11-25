Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 3-2; Arkansas State 3-2

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are on the road again Friday and play against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at First National Bank Arena. Arkansas State will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like Prairie View A&M got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 82-75.

As for the Red Wolves, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the UT Martin Skyhawks on Tuesday. Arkansas State managed a 70-64 victory over UT Martin.

Prairie View A&M is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Panthers and Arkansas State now sit at an identical 3-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: Prairie View A&M enters the contest with only 4.8 steals given up per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. But Arkansas State comes into the matchup boasting the 29th most steals per game in college basketball at 10.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Red Wolves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.