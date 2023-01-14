Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Southern Miss 14-4; Arkansas State 9-9

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Arkansas State was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 61-58 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss has to be aching after a bruising 89-67 defeat to the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday.

Arkansas State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.