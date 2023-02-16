Who's Playing

Troy @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Troy 16-11; Arkansas State 10-17

What to Know

The Troy Trojans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Trojans and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at First National Bank Arena. Troy should still be riding high after a victory, while Arkansas State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Troy didn't have too much trouble with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at home on Saturday as they won 80-65.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 68-53 to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Troy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Trojans had enough points to win and then some against the Red Wolves in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their contest 66-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for Troy since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy have won seven out of their last 11 games against Arkansas State.