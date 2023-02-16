Who's Playing
Troy @ Arkansas State
Current Records: Troy 16-11; Arkansas State 10-17
What to Know
The Troy Trojans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Trojans and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday at First National Bank Arena. Troy should still be riding high after a victory, while Arkansas State will be looking to get back in the win column.
Troy didn't have too much trouble with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at home on Saturday as they won 80-65.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 68-53 to the Georgia Southern Eagles.
Troy is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Trojans had enough points to win and then some against the Red Wolves in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their contest 66-54. The rematch might be a little tougher for Troy since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
Odds
The Trojans are a 5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Troy have won seven out of their last 11 games against Arkansas State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Troy 66 vs. Arkansas State 54
- Feb 10, 2022 - Troy 79 vs. Arkansas State 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Arkansas State 78 vs. Troy 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Troy 68
- Feb 09, 2019 - Troy 84 vs. Arkansas State 79
- Jan 12, 2019 - Troy 90 vs. Arkansas State 85
- Feb 08, 2018 - Troy 89 vs. Arkansas State 83
- Mar 02, 2017 - Troy 81 vs. Arkansas State 72
- Jan 21, 2017 - Arkansas State 82 vs. Troy 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - Troy 71 vs. Arkansas State 70
- Dec 30, 2015 - Arkansas State 84 vs. Troy 81