Who's Playing
UT Martin @ Arkansas State
Current Records: UT Martin 3-3; Arkansas State 2-2
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks will face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on the road at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at First National Bank Arena. UT Martin should still be riding high after a win, while the Red Wolves will be looking to right the ship.
The Skyhawks escaped with a win on Sunday against the Prairie View A&M Panthers by the margin of a single free throw, 80-79.
Meanwhile, Arkansas State ended up a good deal behind the UC Davis Aggies when they played this past Friday, losing 75-60.
UT Martin had enough points to win and then some against Arkansas State when the teams previously met five seasons ago, taking their contest 92-78. Will UT Martin repeat their success, or does Arkansas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UT Martin have won two out of their last three games against Arkansas State.
- Dec 05, 2017 - UT Martin 92 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Dec 14, 2016 - Arkansas State 87 vs. UT Martin 68
- Dec 18, 2015 - UT Martin 74 vs. Arkansas State 70