Who's Playing

UT Martin @ Arkansas State

Current Records: UT Martin 3-3; Arkansas State 2-2

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on the road at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at First National Bank Arena. UT Martin should still be riding high after a win, while the Red Wolves will be looking to right the ship.

The Skyhawks escaped with a win on Sunday against the Prairie View A&M Panthers by the margin of a single free throw, 80-79.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State ended up a good deal behind the UC Davis Aggies when they played this past Friday, losing 75-60.

UT Martin had enough points to win and then some against Arkansas State when the teams previously met five seasons ago, taking their contest 92-78. Will UT Martin repeat their success, or does Arkansas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UT Martin have won two out of their last three games against Arkansas State.