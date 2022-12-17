Who's Playing

Bradley @ No. 10 Arkansas

Current Records: Bradley 7-3; Arkansas 9-1

What to Know

The #10 Arkansas Razorbacks will square off against the Bradley Braves at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Arkansas was able to grind out a solid win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, winning 88-78. Guard Ricky Council IV was the offensive standout of the contest for the Razorbacks, picking up 26 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Bradley narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 56-54. The Braves' forward Darius Hannah filled up the stat sheet, picking up 12 points.

Arkansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Arkansas up to 9-1 and Bradley to 7-3. The Razorbacks are 7-1 after wins this year, Bradley 4-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena -- North Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $105.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.