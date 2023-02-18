Who's Playing

Florida @ Arkansas

Current Records: Florida 14-12; Arkansas 17-9

What to Know

The Florida Gators have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Gators and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Florida should still be riding high after a victory, while Arkansas will be looking to get back in the win column.

Florida didn't have too much trouble with the Ole Miss Rebels at home on Wednesday as they won 79-64. Florida's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Kyle Lofton, who had ten points and seven assists, and guard Myreon Jones, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jones hadn't helped his team much against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Jones' points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, Arkansas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 62-56 to the Texas A&M Aggies. One thing holding the Razorbacks back was the mediocre play of guard Ricky Council IV, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The Gators' win brought them up to 14-12 while Arkansas' defeat pulled them down to 17-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida ranks fifth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.7 on average. Arkansas is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 11th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.3. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won eight out of their last 11 games against Arkansas.