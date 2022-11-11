Who's Playing

Fordham @ No. 10 Arkansas

Current Records: Fordham 1-0; Arkansas 1-0

What to Know

The #10 Arkansas Razorbacks will play host again and welcome the Fordham Rams to Bud Walton Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Friday. The Razorbacks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Arkansas and the North Dakota State Bison on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Arkansas wrapped it up with a 76-58 victory at home. Arkansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ricky Council IV, who had 22 points, and Trevon Brazile, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fordham had enough points to win and then some against the Dartmouth Big Green on Monday, taking their matchup 88-74.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Arkansas and the Rams clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.