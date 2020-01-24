Watch Arkansas vs. TCU: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

TCU @ Arkansas

Current Records: TCU 13-5; Arkansas 14-4

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing in front of their home fans against the TCU Horned Frogs at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. TCU should still be feeling good after a victory, while Arkansas will be looking to right the ship.

Arkansas came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 77-70. G Isaiah Joe had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, TCU took down the Texas Tech Red Raiders 65-54 on Tuesday. G Desmond Bane took over for the Horned Frogs, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with six rebounds.

Arkansas' loss took them down to 14-4 while TCU's win pulled them up to 13-5. We'll see if Arkansas can steal TCU's luck or if TCU records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.