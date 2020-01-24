Watch Arkansas vs. TCU: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Arkansas vs. TCU basketball game
Who's Playing
TCU @ Arkansas
Current Records: TCU 13-5; Arkansas 14-4
What to Know
The Arkansas Razorbacks will be playing in front of their home fans against the TCU Horned Frogs at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. TCU should still be feeling good after a victory, while Arkansas will be looking to right the ship.
Arkansas came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday, falling 77-70. G Isaiah Joe had a rough night: he finished with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, TCU took down the Texas Tech Red Raiders 65-54 on Tuesday. G Desmond Bane took over for the Horned Frogs, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with six rebounds.
Arkansas' loss took them down to 14-4 while TCU's win pulled them up to 13-5. We'll see if Arkansas can steal TCU's luck or if TCU records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans out of top 10
Tom Izzo's Spartans are 1-2 in their past three games
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Minnesota downs OSU in final seconds
The Golden Gophers trailed for much of the second half before Carr sealed a comeback win for...
-
Big Ten suspends Illini's Griffin
Griffin was ejected from Tuesday's game and will miss Illinois' upcoming games against Michigan...
-
McDonald's All American rosters released
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
-
D-III referee botches game-winner call
You can actually pinpoint the second when the fans' hearts rip in half
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home