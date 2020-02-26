Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Arkansas

Current Records: Tennessee 15-12; Arkansas 17-10

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks haven't won a game against the Tennessee Volunteers since Dec. 30 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Razorbacks and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory.

Arkansas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday, winning 78-68. Arkansas relied on the efforts of guard Isaiah Joe, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, and guard Desi Sills, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers came up short against the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday, falling 73-66. Guard Yves Pons had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Arkansas' win brought them up to 17-10 while Tennessee's loss pulled them down to 15-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Razorbacks rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.7 on average. But Tennessee is even better: they enter the matchup with 5.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.14

Odds

The Razorbacks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Arkansas have won four out of their last seven games against Tennessee.