Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Arkansas
Current Records: Tennessee 15-12; Arkansas 17-10
What to Know
The Arkansas Razorbacks haven't won a game against the Tennessee Volunteers since Dec. 30 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Razorbacks and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory.
Arkansas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday, winning 78-68. Arkansas relied on the efforts of guard Isaiah Joe, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points, and guard Desi Sills, who had 17 points.
Meanwhile, the Volunteers came up short against the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday, falling 73-66. Guard Yves Pons had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Arkansas' win brought them up to 17-10 while Tennessee's loss pulled them down to 15-12. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Razorbacks rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.7 on average. But Tennessee is even better: they enter the matchup with 5.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.14
Odds
The Razorbacks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
Series History
Arkansas have won four out of their last seven games against Tennessee.
- Feb 11, 2020 - Tennessee 82 vs. Arkansas 61
- Jan 15, 2019 - Tennessee 106 vs. Arkansas 87
- Mar 10, 2018 - Tennessee 84 vs. Arkansas 66
- Dec 30, 2017 - Arkansas 95 vs. Tennessee 93
- Jan 03, 2017 - Arkansas 82 vs. Tennessee 78
- Feb 27, 2016 - Arkansas 75 vs. Tennessee 65
- Feb 06, 2016 - Arkansas 85 vs. Tennessee 67
-
