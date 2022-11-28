Who's Playing

Troy @ No. 9 Arkansas

Current Records: Troy 6-1; Arkansas 5-1

What to Know

The #9 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to defend their home court Monday against the Troy Trojans at 8 p.m. ET. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Arkansas has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs last Wednesday. The Razorbacks came out on top in a nail-biter against San Diego State, sneaking past 78-74. Arkansas' forward Trevon Brazile filled up the stat sheet, picking up 20 points in addition to nine rebounds.

As for Troy, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They steamrolled past the Southern-New Orleans Knights 118-61 at home.

Arkansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Razorbacks up to 5-1 and the Trojans to 6-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Arkansas ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19.7 on average. Troy is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 19.4 takeaways on average, good for 19th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.