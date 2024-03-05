Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Holy Cross 9-22, Army 10-21

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders and the Army Black Knights are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Christl Arena in a Patriot League postseason contest. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Holy Cross and four for Army.

Holy Cross pushed their score all the way to 84 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 94-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Terriers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Caleb Kenney, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Octave, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Army last Saturday, but the final result did not. They lost 69-68 to the Greyhounds on a last-minute layup From Golden Dike.

Despite the defeat, Army got a solid performance out of Ryan Curry, who scored 20 points. Curry didn't help Army's cause all that much against Bucknell last Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Jaden Ellis, who scored 12 points.

The Crusaders dropped their record down to 9-22 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Black Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 10-21.

Holy Cross is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-7 against the spread).

Holy Cross came up short against Army in their previous matchup back in February, falling 59-53. Can Holy Cross avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Army is a 4.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 130 points.

Series History

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.