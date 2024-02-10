Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Navy 8-14, Army 7-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Navy Midshipmen and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 1:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Christl Arena. Navy is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored Navy on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-67 to the Bison. Navy found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.6% worse than the opposition.

Army can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They walked away with a 68-57 win over the Mountain Hawks.

The Midshipmen have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-14 record this season. As for the Black Knights, their win bumped their record up to 7-17.

Navy didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Black Knights when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 57-53 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Navy since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Army.