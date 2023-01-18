Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Army West Point
Current Records: Bucknell 7-12; Army West Point 11-8
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Army West Point Black Knights and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2020. Bucknell is staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against Army at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Christl Arena. The Black Knights will be strutting in after a victory while the Bison will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Bucknell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Colgate Raiders.
Meanwhile, Army picked up an 83-74 win over the Boston University Terriers this past Saturday.
Bucknell is now 7-12 while Army sits at 11-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bison are ninth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. The Black Knights have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 24th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
Series History
Bucknell have won ten out of their last 13 games against Army West Point.
- Feb 23, 2022 - Army West Point 73 vs. Bucknell 60
- Jan 04, 2022 - Army West Point 96 vs. Bucknell 89
- Jan 29, 2020 - Army West Point 68 vs. Bucknell 59
- Jan 02, 2020 - Bucknell 67 vs. Army West Point 65
- Mar 02, 2019 - Bucknell 62 vs. Army West Point 61
- Jan 02, 2019 - Bucknell 64 vs. Army West Point 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Army West Point 71
- Jan 05, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Army West Point 66
- Mar 02, 2017 - Bucknell 78 vs. Army West Point 62
- Jan 28, 2017 - Bucknell 96 vs. Army West Point 75
- Jan 02, 2017 - Bucknell 84 vs. Army West Point 76
- Jan 30, 2016 - Bucknell 94 vs. Army West Point 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Bucknell 84 vs. Army West Point 76