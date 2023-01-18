Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Army West Point

Current Records: Bucknell 7-12; Army West Point 11-8

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Army West Point Black Knights and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2020. Bucknell is staying on the road on Wednesday to face off against Army at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Christl Arena. The Black Knights will be strutting in after a victory while the Bison will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bucknell was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 71-65 to the Colgate Raiders.

Meanwhile, Army picked up an 83-74 win over the Boston University Terriers this past Saturday.

Bucknell is now 7-12 while Army sits at 11-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bison are ninth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. The Black Knights have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 24th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won ten out of their last 13 games against Army West Point.