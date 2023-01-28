Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Army West Point

Current Records: Holy Cross 7-15; Army West Point 11-11

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Christl Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Holy Cross winning the first 69-65 on the road and the Black Knights taking the second 66-58.

Army was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-61 to the American Eagles.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 74-68 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Army at 11-11 and the Crusaders at 7-15. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Black Knights enter the contest with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for 10th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Holy Cross is 30th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Holy Cross.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 9-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Holy Cross have won nine out of their last 17 games against Army West Point.