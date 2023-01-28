Who's Playing
Holy Cross @ Army West Point
Current Records: Holy Cross 7-15; Army West Point 11-11
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Christl Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Holy Cross winning the first 69-65 on the road and the Black Knights taking the second 66-58.
Army was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 63-61 to the American Eagles.
Meanwhile, Holy Cross was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 74-68 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.
Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Army at 11-11 and the Crusaders at 7-15. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Black Knights enter the contest with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for 10th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Holy Cross is 30th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Holy Cross.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Black Knights are a big 9-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Holy Cross have won nine out of their last 17 games against Army West Point.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Army West Point 66 vs. Holy Cross 58
- Feb 05, 2022 - Holy Cross 69 vs. Army West Point 65
- Feb 21, 2021 - Holy Cross 67 vs. Army West Point 51
- Feb 20, 2021 - Army West Point 69 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 10, 2021 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 61
- Jan 09, 2021 - Army West Point 83 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Feb 26, 2020 - Army West Point 67 vs. Holy Cross 61
- Jan 16, 2020 - Army West Point 79 vs. Holy Cross 67
- Feb 06, 2019 - Holy Cross 56 vs. Army West Point 42
- Jan 23, 2019 - Army West Point 76 vs. Holy Cross 57
- Feb 14, 2018 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - Holy Cross 70 vs. Army West Point 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Army West Point 52 vs. Holy Cross 47
- Jan 18, 2017 - Holy Cross 85 vs. Army West Point 76
- Mar 06, 2016 - Holy Cross 60 vs. Army West Point 38
- Feb 17, 2016 - Army West Point 72 vs. Holy Cross 68
- Jan 20, 2016 - Holy Cross 69 vs. Army West Point 65