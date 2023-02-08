Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ Army West Point
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-17; Army West Point 13-12
What to Know
Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Christl Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Loyola-Maryland was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 68-67 to the Boston University Terriers.
Meanwhile, Army was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Bucknell Bison.
The Greyhounds are expected to lose this next one by 8. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The losses put Loyola-Maryland at 8-17 and Army at 13-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Black Knights' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 19th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.50%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.39
Odds
The Black Knights are a big 8-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Army West Point.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Army West Point 78 vs. Loyola-Maryland 55
- Feb 02, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 61 vs. Army West Point 57
- Jan 01, 2022 - Army West Point 77 vs. Loyola-Maryland 74
- Mar 10, 2021 - Loyola-Maryland 67 vs. Army West Point 63
- Feb 19, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 81 vs. Army West Point 77
- Jan 18, 2020 - Army West Point 81 vs. Loyola-Maryland 80
- Feb 27, 2019 - Army West Point 79 vs. Loyola-Maryland 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 66 vs. Army West Point 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 82 vs. Army West Point 79
- Jan 27, 2018 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Army West Point 68
- Jan 02, 2018 - Army West Point 86 vs. Loyola-Maryland 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Army West Point 63
- Jan 08, 2017 - Army West Point 66 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Feb 06, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 100 vs. Army West Point 99
- Jan 09, 2016 - Army West Point 73 vs. Loyola-Maryland 59