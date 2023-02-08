Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Army West Point

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-17; Army West Point 13-12

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Christl Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Loyola-Maryland was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 68-67 to the Boston University Terriers.

Meanwhile, Army was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 73-67 to the Bucknell Bison.

The Greyhounds are expected to lose this next one by 8. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The losses put Loyola-Maryland at 8-17 and Army at 13-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Black Knights' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 19th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.50%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.39

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 8-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Loyola-Maryland have won eight out of their last 15 games against Army West Point.