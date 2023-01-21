Who's Playing
Navy @ Army West Point
Current Records: Navy 9-10; Army West Point 11-9
What to Know
Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Navy Midshipmen and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Christl Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Army winning the first 74-73 on the road and Navy taking the second 52-49.
The Midshipmen didn't have too much trouble with the Boston University Terriers at home on Wednesday as they won 63-45.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Army as they fell 68-66 to the Bucknell Bison on Wednesday.
Navy is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Navy's win lifted them to 9-10 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 11-9. We'll see if Navy can repeat their recent success or if the Black Knights bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The Black Knights are a 3-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Army West Point have won eight out of their last 14 games against Navy.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Navy 52 vs. Army West Point 49
- Jan 22, 2022 - Army West Point 74 vs. Navy 73
- Jan 24, 2021 - Army West Point 87 vs. Navy 78
- Jan 23, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. Army West Point 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - Army West Point 86 vs. Navy 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - Army West Point 73 vs. Navy 66
- Feb 16, 2019 - Navy 79 vs. Army West Point 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Army West Point 72 vs. Navy 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - Navy 68 vs. Army West Point 59
- Jan 14, 2018 - Army West Point 64 vs. Navy 62
- Feb 18, 2017 - Army West Point 71 vs. Navy 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Navy 96 vs. Army West Point 80
- Feb 20, 2016 - Army West Point 80 vs. Navy 78
- Feb 01, 2016 - Navy 64 vs. Army West Point 50