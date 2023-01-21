Who's Playing

Navy @ Army West Point

Current Records: Navy 9-10; Army West Point 11-9

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Navy Midshipmen and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Christl Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Army winning the first 74-73 on the road and Navy taking the second 52-49.

The Midshipmen didn't have too much trouble with the Boston University Terriers at home on Wednesday as they won 63-45.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Army as they fell 68-66 to the Bucknell Bison on Wednesday.

Navy is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Navy's win lifted them to 9-10 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 11-9. We'll see if Navy can repeat their recent success or if the Black Knights bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Black Knights are a 3-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Army West Point have won eight out of their last 14 games against Navy.