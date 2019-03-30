WATCH: Auburn coach Bruce Pearl emotional after losing Chuma Okeke to injury in Sweet 16 win over UNC
Chuma posted a double-double as the Tigers advanced to the Elite Eight
No. 5 seed Auburn's 97-80 win over No. 1 seed North Carolina in the Sweet 16 was bittersweet. On one hand, the victory sent the Tigers to their second Elite Eight in school history and was further proof that, when this team is hot, they have Final Four potential. On the other hand, they lost breakout forward Chuma Okeke.
The sophomore was playing absolutely out of his mind, shooting 73 percent from the floor and recording a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. However, in driving to the basket with eight minutes remaining in the second half, Okeke crumpled to the floor as his left leg buckled beneath him. He spent the next few minutes writhing in pain on the court as the crowd in the Sprint Center in Kansas City fell silent. The Auburn bench, including coach Bruce Pearl, was clearly emotional and North Carolina's bench stood in stunned silence.
As Okeke was helped off the court, able to walk some under his own power, many North Carolina players went over to console him.
After the win, Pearl was emotional in speaking about the best player on the floor. "He's hurt," Pearl said. "We're gonna rally. I'll go hug on him.
Okeke did not return to the game and his official diagnosis has not yet been released. Auburn is certainly hoping the injury was just a scare and not as serious as it looked. However, the emotion from Pearl and the rest of the team indicates the Tigers may be expecting the worst.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Auburn ousts top-seeded UNC
This marks just the second Elite Eight for Auburn in program history
-
UK vs. Houston live updates, results
Follow along with coverage of the Wildcats and the Cougars in the Sweet 16 on Friday
-
Michigan State beats LSU in Sweet 16
Michigan State used a team-effort to defeat LSU in the Sweet 16
-
Duke vs. VT live updates, results
Follow along with coverage of the Blue Devils and the Hokies in the Sweet 16 on Friday
-
Painter puts Purdue in Elite Eight
Purdue is a win away from its first Final Four in almost four decades because Matt Painter...
-
Kentucky vs. Houston odds, bets, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Kentucky vs. Houston 10,000 times