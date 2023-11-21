Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 0-2, Auburn 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $47.00

What to Know

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Auburn Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Neville Arena. Alabama A&M might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Alabama A&M found out the hard way. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 106-81 to the Bisons. Alabama A&M has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Auburn entered their tilt with St. Bona. with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Tigers strolled past the Bonnies with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 77-60.

Auburn's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Denver Jones, who scored 12 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylin Williams, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bisons' victory bumped their season record to 3-2 while the Bulldogs' loss dropped theirs to 0-2.

Alabama A&M must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 30.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 13-15 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Alabama A&M considering the team was a sub-par 5-12 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 30 games they played last year would have netted $553.18. Every one of the games Auburn has played this season have seen them stroll in as the favorites, and they're 3-1 when favored so far.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 30-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

