Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Chattanooga 8-4, Auburn 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Chattanooga has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Auburn Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neville Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Chattanooga fought the good fight in their overtime game against Milwaukee last Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 85-83. Chattanooga's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Auburn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 20 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 82-62 margin over the Hornets. With Auburn ahead 46-25 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Auburn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Johni Broome led the charge by dropping a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds. Broome continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylin Williams, who scored 20 points.

The Mocs' loss dropped their record down to 8-4. As for the Tigers, they pushed their record up to 9-2 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Chattanooga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.9 points per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Auburn is a big 20.5-point favorite against Chattanooga, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.